Man dies after falling from hot air balloon ride in Israel - (A)

The man plummeted before the pilot was able to land the hot air balloon.Israeli media reported the man fell onto a passing car on a highway below, in a rural area of northern Israel.

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 19-10-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 12:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

A man is dead after falling Tuesday from a hot air balloon mid-flight, Israeli police said.

Police say the man, in his 20s, was a crew member who had been dangling from the basket when he fell from an unspecified height. Local police official Slava Bonchuk told Israeli Army Radio that an initial investigation revealed that the hot air balloon appears to have taken off with the man attached to the basket. He said passersby on the ground alerted police to the hanging crewman, who then informed the pilot. The man plummeted before the pilot was able to land the hot air balloon.

Israeli media reported the man fell onto a passing car on a highway below, in a rural area of northern Israel. Police said they have sealed off the area and are investigating the incident.

Media reports said the balloon and its 14 passengers onboard landed safely after the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

