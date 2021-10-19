Left Menu

Army chief visits forward areas along LoC in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-10-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 12:36 IST
Army chief General M M Naravane visited forward areas along the LoC in Jammu region on Tuesday and was briefed on the ground situation in the region and ongoing counter-infiltration operations, officials said.

The Army chief is on a two-day visit to Jammu, they said.

Naravane visited forward areas of the White Knight Corps and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control (LoC), the officials said.

His visit to Jammu and Kashmir comes at a time when there has been a slew of selective killing of minorities in the Kashmir valley. Eleven civilians have been killed by militants in the Valley this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

