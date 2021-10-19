Army chief visits forward areas along LoC in Jammu

Army chief General M M Naravane visited forward areas along the LoC in Jammu region on Tuesday and was briefed on the ground situation in the region and ongoing counter-infiltration operations, officials said.

The Army chief is on a two-day visit to Jammu, they said.

Naravane visited forward areas of the White Knight Corps and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control (LoC), the officials said.

His visit to Jammu and Kashmir comes at a time when there has been a slew of selective killing of minorities in the Kashmir valley. Eleven civilians have been killed by militants in the Valley this month.

