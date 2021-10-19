Indian fisherman missing after boat hit by SL Navy vessel

A fisherman, who fell into the sea after a Sri Lankan Naval vessel hit the boat he was in with others was still missing, Coast Guard and Police sources said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Neduntheevu late Monday night when the Lankan naval vessel rammed into the fishermen's boat, throwing three of the occupants into the sea in the impact.

While two of them were immediately rescued by the Lankan personnel, another fisherman could not be saved immediately and a search is on to locate him, they said.

The fishers hailed from Kottaipattinam in the Puthukottai district of Tamil Nadu.

