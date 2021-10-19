Left Menu

Strike to protest BJP youth leader’s killing disrupts normal life in Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur

Roads wore a deserted look and shops remained closed since Tuesday morning in West Bengals Uttar Dinajpur, due to a general strike called by the BJP after a youth leader of the saffron party was shot dead at his home.

PTI | Raiganj | Updated: 19-10-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 13:37 IST
Roads wore a deserted look and shops remained closed since Tuesday morning in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur, due to a general strike called by the BJP after a youth leader of the saffron party was shot dead at his home. The BJP had given a call for an eight-hour bandh from 6 am in Uttar Dinajpur. Mithun Ghosh, the 37-year-old Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader, was gunned down around 9.30 pm on Sunday in Itahar area. One person has been arrested in this connection, an official said. Saffron party leaders have claimed that goons sheltered by the ruling Trinamool Congress fired upon Ghosh, a charge denied by the TMC A local trader said most shops in the district have downed shutters, and even pedestrians are fewer on the streets. “Heavy rain since the last few days has already hampered business and disrupted normal life. And now, shops had to be shut due to the bandh,” he said.

Police has registered an FIR after Ghosh's cousin lodged a complaint, alleging that two persons with whom the BJYM leader had gone out on Sunday were involved in the murder.

