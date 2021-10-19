‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested
A man involved in betting in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and known by the name "satta king" was arrested on Tuesday, police said.
"The accused, Ved Vyas alias Bedi, was involved in betting in various districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He was also carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest," Superintendent of Police S Anand said.
He said Vyas was arrested from near a temple in the Factory Estate area.
According to police, the accused was also wanted in a case under the Gangster Act. The police had also attached one of his houses. Apart from this, other properties of the accused are being identified and will be attached.
The officer added that Rs 16 lakh was seized from the possession of around two dozen people who were arrested recently in this connection.
