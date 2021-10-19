Left Menu

Amit Shah flags off 'Modi Vans' under BJP's 'Seva hi Sangathan' programme

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday flagged off five 'Modi Vans' under Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Seva hi Sangathan' programme commemorating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 20 years as an elected representative.

Amit Shah flags off 'Modi Vans' under BJP's 'Seva hi Sangathan' programme
'Modi Vans' will operate under the aegis of Kaushambi Vikash Parishad, which is run by BJP's National Secretary Vinod Sonkar. The five 'Modi Vans' will operate in five assembly constituencies across Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district.

'Modi Vans' will operate under the aegis of Kaushambi Vikash Parishad, which is run by BJP's National Secretary Vinod Sonkar. The five 'Modi Vans' will operate in five assembly constituencies across Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonkar said "Each van consists of 32 eight-inch televisions and high-speed internet service with various features that include 39 blood test facilities in one go, telemedicine, GPS tracking system, availability of doctor and nurse with the help of computer operator and weekly medical bulletin". The BJP leader added that these vans will administer the oath to the people residing in the villages in five assembly constituencies to focus on cleanliness and make their villages plastic-free.

"These vans will persuade villagers to administer pledge for the conservation of water and for the cleanliness of the river as well as ponds in their villages," Sonkar stated. "The main purpose of these vans is the cleanliness of the environment, health, social security, employment, registration of valid farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi," he added.

These vans will also broadcast Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Man Ki Baat'. The public rallies and speeches of the leaders will also be broadcasted. 'Modi Van' will help in promoting vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic in remote villages. The machines attached in the van can provide prescriptions to the villagers with the help of telemedicine and the health volunteers appointed by the party in the remote villages.

These vans will also help in the registration of labours and different sections of people under several schemes of the Central government. The vans will further help in 100 per cent registration under widow pension, disability pension, and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi schemes. The villagers will also be taught about government schemes. Making of UDID cards of 'Divyang' people (physically handicapped) is also part of facilities being provided by these vans.

The volunteers with the van will assist people to plant trees in the name of the five main residents of any village. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

