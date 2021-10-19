There is no room for compromise on the rule of law, Germany says

There is no room for compromise in the dispute with Poland over the rule of law, German Europe Minister Michael Roth said on Tuesday.

"We need to talk but I do not see any room for compromises," Roth told reporters before a meeting of EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

"At the end of such a dialogue, there must be a clear avowal of what we all have committed to when we joined the European Union. There can be no special deals" he said.

