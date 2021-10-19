Left Menu

There is no room for compromise on the rule of law, Germany says

Reuters | Luxembourg | Updated: 19-10-2021 13:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Luxembourg

There is no room for compromise in the dispute with Poland over the rule of law, German Europe Minister Michael Roth said on Tuesday.

"We need to talk but I do not see any room for compromises," Roth told reporters before a meeting of EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

"At the end of such a dialogue, there must be a clear avowal of what we all have committed to when we joined the European Union. There can be no special deals" he said.

