MP: Cops use force to disperse unruly elements during Milad-un-Nabi procession in Dhar

The police on Tuesday used force to disperse a few unruly elements for allegedly violating the permitted route during a procession held on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, in Madhya Pradeshs Dhar city.Though eyewitnesses claimed that mild force was used to disperse people after a dispute over the route, the police have, however, denied cane-charging the gathering.There was no incident of lathi charge.

PTI | Dhar | Updated: 19-10-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 14:03 IST
MP: Cops use force to disperse unruly elements during Milad-un-Nabi procession in Dhar
The police on Tuesday used force to disperse a few unruly elements for allegedly violating the permitted route during a procession held on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar city.

Though eyewitnesses claimed that mild force was used to disperse people after a dispute over the route, the police have, however, denied cane-charging the gathering.

“There was no incident of lathi charge. A route was fixed for the Milad-un-Nabi procession, but some disruptive people got involved and insisted on taking the traditional route for the procession. Such people were forced out and the procession was later taken out peacefully,” Dhar's superintendent of police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh told reporters. The unruly elements who are responsible for the incident will be identified and action will be taken against them after investigation, the official said.

According to eyewitnesses, the procession started from Gulmohar Colony and was scheduled to return to the same place after passing through various other areas in the city. However, the procession turned towards Mohan Talkies area when it reached Old Nagar Palika, leading to a dispute between the police and a few persons in the procession, they said. After some people from the crowd sat on the road, the police cane-charged briefly to disperse them, the eyewitnesses claimed, adding that the procession was later taken out from Hatwara, Rajwada and concluded at Muradpura.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

