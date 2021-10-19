China says: we want COP26 to be a success

China's special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, said on Tuesday that the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow was deeply significant and that the People's Republic was working for the success of the conference.

Xie, speaking through a translator via video link, said China wanted to work with the international community to slow climate change and that the world's second-largest economy would do its best to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

