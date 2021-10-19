Kerala govt should pay serious attention to regulation of daycare centres: HC

The Kerala government has to pay serious attention to the regulation of daycare centers and preschools as well as training of teachers and caregivers at these institutions on how to deal with children, the High Court here has said.

The court warned the state government's Social Justice Department that if a proper response is not received concerning directions issued by it in February this year, it ''would be constrained to pass appropriate orders''.

The court in February had issued an interim direction that there should be some mechanism for registration of the daycare centers and creches as well as allocation of funds to such institutions run by the government or NGOs.

The interim order had come after the Women and Child Development Department of the state had submitted a report stating there was no law for the registration or regulation of daycare centers, pre-schools, kindergartens, etc. and therefore, it has no control over such institutions, except the Anganwadi.

The report had also said that there was a lack of proper training to teachers and caregivers of such institutions on treating the children and as a result complaints are often received.

The high court, in its latest order of October, said, ''We are constrained to observe that since the Director of Women and Child Department has categorically stated that there is no law for the registration/regulation of daycare centers, pre-schools, kindergarten, etc...

''...and that the Department has no control over those institutions other than the anganwadis; that there is lack of proper training to teachers and caregivers of such institutions on treating the children also often lead to complaints, Government of Kerala has to pay serious attention to the above said issues.'' The court was hearing a plea related to the functioning of the daycare centers, creches, preschools, and kindergartens in the state.

