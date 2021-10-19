Maha: Naxal carrying Rs 2 lakh bounty held in Gadchiroli district

A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head and involved in anti-police activities and killings, was arrested on Tuesday from a forest area in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, police said. The ultra, identified Magaru Kataku Madavi, is a member of the action team of the Permili LOS group and also a senior cadre of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthana (DAKMS), an official said.

Madavi was nabbed during the search operation conducted by the Gadchiroli Police in the early hours of Tuesday in the Perimili forest area under the Aheri sub-division of Gadchiroli, nearly 922 km from Mumbai, he said.

''Madavi, a resident of Bhamragad in the Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra, was serving as a member of the action team of the Permili LOS group and as a senior cadre of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthana (DAKMS),'' he said. Madavi was personally involved in crimes such as killing of innocent people and launching attacks on police outposts in the area, the official said. He had actively participated in the attack on a police post at Burgi and the brutal killing of vice sarpanch Rama Talandi under the limits of AOP (an armed police post) at Burgi in the Gadchiroli district a few months ago, said another official. A total of four cases, including three for murder and one for involvement in an encounter, were registered against Madavi at various police stations, he said.

