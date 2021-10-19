Left Menu

Trader shot dead while buying grains in UP's Budaun district

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 19-10-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 15:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old trader was shot dead by some bike-borne men while buying grains on Tuesday morning in the Wazirganj police station area, officials said.

Vishnu Kumar, who was with his bother Shivam Varshney when the incident occurred, told police that they were buying grains when two motorcycle-borne persons reached there and attacked with a country-made pistol.

Shivam had managed to snatch the country-made weapon when three more persons riding another bike arrived at the spot. They snatched the weapon from Shivam, fired at him and fled, police said.

He was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Senior Superintendent of Police O P Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

