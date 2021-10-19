Left Menu

Shahjahanpur advocate murder: Lawyers demand increased security

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 19-10-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 16:44 IST
Shahjahanpur advocate murder: Lawyers demand increased security
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after an advocate was gunned down at the district court here, lawyers on Tuesday demanded increased security at the court premises and decided that people will be let in only after checking their identity cards.

A condolence meeting was also held at the court for Bhupendra Singh (58), who was shot dead by a fellow lawyer, Suresh Gupta, over an old rivalry on Monday.

According to police, Gupta was upset with Singh as he had filed over two dozen cases against him.

Singh of Jalalabad tehsil had gone to the third-floor office of ACJM-I of the district court to meet a clerk regarding a case when the gunshot was heard and he was found dead, the police had said.

General secretary of Central Bar Association Shahjahanpur Aneet Trivedi told PTI that a condolence meeting was held for Singh. It was decided that visitors should be allowed to enter the court premises only after checking their identity cards.

Often it has been seen that criminals enter courts wearing black coats, he said.

A demand for providing increased security to advocates was also made, he added.

Gupta has been arrested for Singh's murder. His two sons, Gaurav and Ankit, have also been booked in connection with the case, according to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021