Russia to withhold official recognition of Taliban for now, wants action on pledges
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia will not officially recognize the Taliban for now and wants the Islamist group to make good on promises it made when it came to power in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.
Lavrov was speaking in southern Russia on the sidelines of a conference organized by the Valdai Discussion Club and ahead of talks in Moscow on Wednesday which will be attended by a Taliban delegation.
He said the group's promises included, in particular, those on political and ethnic inclusivity in the make-up of the government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Afghanistan
- Islamist
- Sergei Lavrov
- Moscow
- Russian
- Taliban
ALSO READ
Tulsi Gabbard criticises US govt leaders over Afghanistan mission
Russia may convene UNSC session to hear report on actions of US-led coalition in Afghanistan: Diplomat
Terrorism flourishing under Taliban's Afghanistan, says expert
Madrasas in Pakistan, Afghanistan becoming breeding grounds for terrorists, says research analyst to UN
Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays