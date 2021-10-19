Left Menu

EU cash should not be linked to rule of law, says Lithuanian president

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 19-10-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 17:01 IST
  • Lithuania

Rule of law issues should not be tied to EU funding, Lithuania's president said on Tuesday after a meeting his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, offering to mediate between Poland and the European Commission.

"I think it is morally endlessly harmful and not right to link law supremacy principles with financial resources," Gitanas Nauseda told a news conference. "Even if it was legally possible, morally it would be a very harmful precedent which would do unimaginable harm to European Union unity."

