Don't try to escape the debate, EU's von der Leyen tells Polish PM

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen accused Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of seeking to divert a debate on Polish record on the rule of law with spurious arguments. "You're arguments are not getting better.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-10-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 17:03 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen accused Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of seeking to divert a debate on Polish record on the rule of law with spurious arguments.

"You're arguments are not getting better. You're just escaping the debate," von der Leyen told EU lawmakers at the close of a debate of more than four hours on Tuesday.

"For European democracy to function there must be respect for common rules and principles, common institutions and independent justice. Don't try to divert. That's the debate right now here about the rule of law and the primacy of European law. Don't try to run away and to escape that debate," she said.

