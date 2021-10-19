Left Menu

Man stabs woman to death in Delhi's Dwarka

A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a man, who is suspected to be her 'jilted' lover, in Bindapur area of Dwarka on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 17:15 IST
Man stabs woman to death in Delhi's Dwarka
Shankar Chaudhary, DCP, Dwarka. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a man, who is suspected to be her 'jilted' lover, in Bindapur area of Dwarka on Tuesday. The man has been identified as Ankit.

Shankar Chaudhary, DCP Dwarka, said, "As per initial inquiry, we came to know that there was a friendship between them but due to some reason that broke off and then in anger the accused called her to meet via some common friends and then executed this act." Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021