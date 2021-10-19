Left Menu

2 involved in multiple robberies in one night held after encounter in Delhi

Their associate has been identified as Vishal 21, an ex-employee of the Delhi Civil Defence DCD and a resident of Sultanpuri, they said.On the intervening night of October 11 and 12, four incidents of armed robberies were reported in Dwarka.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 17:37 IST
2 involved in multiple robberies in one night held after encounter in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men involved in multiple robberies committed in one night were arrested after an encounter with police in Delhi's Dwarka area, officials said on Tuesday.

An associate of the accused persons was also arrested during raids, they said.

The accused have been identified as Sachin (21) and Bablu (20), both residents of Mangolpuri. Their associate has been identified as Vishal (21), an ex-employee of the Delhi Civil Defence (DCD), and a resident of Sultanpuri, they said.

On the intervening night of October 11 and 12, four incidents of armed robberies were reported in Dwarka. In the first incident, the complainant alleged that he was intercepted by three men traveling in a Santro near Mahadev Apartments in Sector-23 around 12.30 am and robbed, a senior police officer said.

In the second incident, the mobile phone of the complainant was robbed near Welcome Hotel by three to four men, who fled in a Santro, the officer said.

The third incident took place around 1.15 am in which another person was robbed of his mobile phone near ITL School in Sector-9.

In the fourth incident, one Shagun alleged that he was traveling on his scooter when a Santro came from behind and stopped in front of him around 2.35 am near Vegal Mall. He was also robbed of his mobile phone.

During the investigation, more than 200 CCTV cameras were checked and over 100 people were examined based on their footage, police said.

''Police received a tip-off that the accused involved in the robbery incidents will come to Dwarka. Thereafter, a trap was laid and police intercepted the car near the Ramlila ground in Sector-10, Dwarka. Two persons got down from the car and tried to flee the spot.

''The accused fired at police personnel, who fired three shots in self-defense. Both suspects sustained gunshot injuries in their legs and were apprehended,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said.

The injured were shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, he said.

Later, a raid was conducted in Sultanpuri, and Vishal was also arrested. He is an ex-employee of DCD, the DCP said.

Two pistols, a stolen car used in the robberies, and four stolen mobile phones were recovered from the accused, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021