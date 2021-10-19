2 involved in multiple robberies in one night held after encounter in Delhi

Two men involved in multiple robberies committed in one night were arrested after an encounter with police in Delhi's Dwarka area, officials said on Tuesday.

An associate of the accused persons was also arrested during raids, they said.

The accused have been identified as Sachin (21) and Bablu (20), both residents of Mangolpuri. Their associate has been identified as Vishal (21), an ex-employee of the Delhi Civil Defence (DCD), and a resident of Sultanpuri, they said.

On the intervening night of October 11 and 12, four incidents of armed robberies were reported in Dwarka. In the first incident, the complainant alleged that he was intercepted by three men traveling in a Santro near Mahadev Apartments in Sector-23 around 12.30 am and robbed, a senior police officer said.

In the second incident, the mobile phone of the complainant was robbed near Welcome Hotel by three to four men, who fled in a Santro, the officer said.

The third incident took place around 1.15 am in which another person was robbed of his mobile phone near ITL School in Sector-9.

In the fourth incident, one Shagun alleged that he was traveling on his scooter when a Santro came from behind and stopped in front of him around 2.35 am near Vegal Mall. He was also robbed of his mobile phone.

During the investigation, more than 200 CCTV cameras were checked and over 100 people were examined based on their footage, police said.

''Police received a tip-off that the accused involved in the robbery incidents will come to Dwarka. Thereafter, a trap was laid and police intercepted the car near the Ramlila ground in Sector-10, Dwarka. Two persons got down from the car and tried to flee the spot.

''The accused fired at police personnel, who fired three shots in self-defense. Both suspects sustained gunshot injuries in their legs and were apprehended,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said.

The injured were shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, he said.

Later, a raid was conducted in Sultanpuri, and Vishal was also arrested. He is an ex-employee of DCD, the DCP said.

Two pistols, a stolen car used in the robberies, and four stolen mobile phones were recovered from the accused, he said.

