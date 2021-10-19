Left Menu

However, tube-lights were not collected at some village panchayats due to constraints of storage space, he said, adding that tube lights will be collected once the e-waste management facility at Pissurlem in Sattari taluka becomes operational.According to the information provided by the GWMC, if a village panchayat makes a request, e-waste will be collected accordingly, the minister said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-10-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 17:41 IST
E-waste collection drives conducted in 15 out 189 village panchayats in Goa
The Goa government on Tuesday informed the legislative Assembly that a state-appointed contractor has conducted e-waste collection drives in 15 village panchayats in the state.

As per government records, the coastal state has a total of 189 village panchayats.

In a written reply tabled on the floor of the House, State Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo stated that the Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC) has signed an MoU with M/s. Karo Sambhav Pvt. Ltd. for creating awareness and collecting e-waste in the state. “M/s. Karo Sambhav Pvt. Ltd. had undertaken e-waste collection drives in 15 village panchayats in the state and e-waste was collected as per the MoU,” Lobo said. However, tube-lights were not collected at some village panchayats due to constraints of storage space, he said, adding that tube lights will be collected once the e-waste management facility at Pissurlem in Sattari taluka becomes operational.

According to the information provided by the GWMC, if a village panchayat makes a request, e-waste will be collected accordingly, the minister said. The GWMC has selected CAM Industrial Services through an e-tendering process on public private partnership to select a service provider to design, build, finance, operate and transfer an e-waste management facility at Pissurlem for a period of 15 years, Lobo said.

