Ukraine approves bill to boost independence of anti-corruption bureau

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 17:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday passed legislation to strengthen the independence of the Western-backed national anti-corruption bureau (NABU), a requirement for Kyiv to secure more loans from the International Monetary Fund under a $5 billion loan deal.

The bill, which sets up a new mechanism for how NABU's leadership is appointed, must now be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to come into force.

