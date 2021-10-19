Ukraine approves bill to boost independence of anti-corruption bureau
Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 17:45 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday passed legislation to strengthen the independence of the Western-backed national anti-corruption bureau (NABU), a requirement for Kyiv to secure more loans from the International Monetary Fund under a $5 billion loan deal.
The bill, which sets up a new mechanism for how NABU's leadership is appointed, must now be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to come into force.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyiv
- Ukraine
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Western
- International Monetary Fund
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hungary receives gas shipments from Ukraine, pipeline operator says
Hungary receives gas shipments from Ukraine, pipeline operator says
Ukraine daily COVID-19 deaths top 300 for first time since May
Israeli president in Ukraine to honour Holocaust victims
Israeli president in Ukraine to honour Holocaust victims