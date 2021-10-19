Ukraine approves bill to boost independence of anti-corruption bureau

Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday passed legislation to strengthen the independence of the Western-backed national anti-corruption bureau (NABU), a requirement for Kyiv to secure more loans from the International Monetary Fund under a $5 billion loan deal.

The bill, which sets up a new mechanism for how NABU's leadership is appointed, must now be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to come into force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)