Left Menu

12 arrested for attempting fraudulent withdrawal from NRI account

Delhi Police cyber cell on Tuesday arrested around 12 people for attempting fraudulent withdrawal from a high-value Non-Resident India (NRI) account.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 18:21 IST
12 arrested for attempting fraudulent withdrawal from NRI account
DCP (Cyber Cell) KPS Malhotra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police cyber cell on Tuesday arrested around 12 people for attempting fraudulent withdrawal from a high-value Non-Resident India (NRI) account.

Speaking to ANI, KPS Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police cyber cell said, "12 arrested including 3 HDFC employees for attempting fraudulent withdrawal from a high-value NRI account."

He said there is one more person involved in the case who is yet to be arrested. "There is one more person behind it, most likely the mastermind. He will be arrested soon," Malhotra added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021