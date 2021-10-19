12 arrested for attempting fraudulent withdrawal from NRI account
Delhi Police cyber cell on Tuesday arrested around 12 people for attempting fraudulent withdrawal from a high-value Non-Resident India (NRI) account.
Speaking to ANI, KPS Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police cyber cell said, "12 arrested including 3 HDFC employees for attempting fraudulent withdrawal from a high-value NRI account."
He said there is one more person involved in the case who is yet to be arrested. "There is one more person behind it, most likely the mastermind. He will be arrested soon," Malhotra added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
