PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 19-10-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 18:22 IST
30-year-old man found dead in UP village
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 30-year-old man, who had been missing, was found dead on Tuesday morning in a village here, police said.

Deepak Singh had gone to Babuganj Monday for some work but didn't return, they said.

His body was found with hilt marks in Bakia ka Purwa village in the Unchahar area here, they said.

According to the initial investigation, he was hacked to death with some sharp-edged weapon.

An FIR has been registered in this regard against unidentified persons on the complaint of the victim's brother, police said.

The body has been sent for the postmortem, they said adding no arrests have been made in this connection so far and probe in the matter is on.

