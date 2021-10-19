Gold valued at Rs 2.96 cr seized from air passenger
Hyderabad, Oct 19 (PTI): Over six kg of gold valued at Rs 2.96 crore was seized from a passenger at the international airport here on Tuesday, Customs officials said.
The passenger, who arrived from Dubai had concealed a total of 6.06 kg of gold in a rechargable lantern, they said.
The Hyderabad Customs booked a case for smuggling of gold against the passenger. Further investigation is on.
