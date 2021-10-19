62-year-old killed, daughter injured after being shot at by relative
- Country:
- India
A 62-year-old woman was killed and her daughter injured on Tuesday morning after their relative opened fire at them in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh area, police said.
The victims have been identified as Kailash and Vandana (31), residents of Ajay Park, they said.
According to police, the incident took place at 9.55 am at Main Bazaar, Haibatpura in Najafgarh.
Rajiv Gulati (37), Vandana's cousin, went to her shop, opened fire at the two and ran away, they said.
The victims were rushed to a hospital where Kailash died and Vandana is undergoing treatment.
During inquiry, it was found that they had a dispute regarding money, police said.
Gulati owes the victims Rs 2 lakh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka, Shankar Choudhary said.
The accused is at large, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Kailash
- Haibatpura
- Vandana
- Najafgarh
- Shankar Choudhary
- Ajay Park
ALSO READ
Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot advises NCRTC to audit commuter safety, circulation at RRTS stations
Kailash Gahlot defamation case: Delhi Court summons Vijender Gupta on Nov 16
Court summons BJP leader Vijender Gupta in defamation case by AAP's Kailash Gahlot
Kailash Kher applauds India's vaccination drive while talking about his vaccination song
Cal HC grants anticipatory bail to Kailash Vijayvargiya, two other BJP leaders in case of assault on woman