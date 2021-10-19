Three new judges join Orissa HC

Days after two judges were transferred to the Orissa High Court, the bench was further strengthened on Tuesday as three more judges joined it on elevation.

Chief Justice S Muralidhar administered the oath of office to Justices Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo, Radha Krishna Pattanaik and Sashikanta Mishra following their appointments by President Ram Nath Kovind last week.

The Supreme Court collegium had earlier approved the elevation of two advocates and as many judicial officers as judges of the high court. However, appointments of only three judges were received last week.

The strength of the high court has now risen to 17 against a sanctioned strength of 27.

While Justice Sahoo was elevated to the bench from the Bar of the Orissa High Court, Justices Pattanaik and Mishra were senior judicial officers.

