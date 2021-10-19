Left Menu

Three new judges join Orissa HC

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 19-10-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 18:38 IST
Three new judges join Orissa HC
  • Country:
  • India

Days after two judges were transferred to the Orissa High Court, the bench was further strengthened on Tuesday as three more judges joined it on elevation.

Chief Justice S Muralidhar administered the oath of office to Justices Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo, Radha Krishna Pattanaik and Sashikanta Mishra following their appointments by President Ram Nath Kovind last week.

The Supreme Court collegium had earlier approved the elevation of two advocates and as many judicial officers as judges of the high court. However, appointments of only three judges were received last week.

The strength of the high court has now risen to 17 against a sanctioned strength of 27.

While Justice Sahoo was elevated to the bench from the Bar of the Orissa High Court, Justices Pattanaik and Mishra were senior judicial officers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021