Russia, China, Pakistan willing to provide Afghanistan with aid, Moscow says
Russia, China and Pakistan are willing to provide humanitarian aid and economic support to Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday after talks with Chinese and Pakistani officials.
Moscow is hosting another round of talks on Afghanistan on Wednesday that will include a Taliban delegation.
