Bangladesh opt to bat against Oman

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat against Oman in their first round Group B match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Bangladesh have made one change with Naeem Shaikh replacing Soumya Sarkar.

For Oman, Khawar Ali makes way for Fayyaz Butt.

Teams: Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi(wk), Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan.

