VHP holds protest over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-10-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 19:27 IST
The West Bengal unit of the Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a demonstration here on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, expressing ''deepest concern'' over attacks on the minority Hindu community in the neighbouring country during Durga Puja.

VHP members, during the protest at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Esplanade, sought punishment for the ones who attacked Hindus and vandalised temples and Durga puja marquees.

In its memorandum addressed to the deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh, the outfit said it was deeply concerned about the ''barbaric assault, attacks and widespread vandalism'' on the minority Hindu community.

It urged the Bangladesh government to protect the Hindu community, their way of life, culture and heritage.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had last week said that action would be taken against those trying to ''disturb communal harmony''.

She also said that the perpetrators would be hunted down and punished.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has noted that the government in the neighbouring country has reacted promptly to ensure that the situation was under control and said that the Indian mission is in close contact with the Bangladeshi authorities over the matter.

