Mumbai: Thief jumps off jewellery store to evade police; nabbed

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 19:45 IST
A 24-year-old man, who allegedly broke into a jewellery shop, jumped off the roof of the establishment in a bid to evade arrest in the western suburb of Kandivali here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in the early hours of Monday, when the owner of the jewellery store approached the police stating that someone had broken into the establishment from the roof, a senior inspector of Kandivali police said.

When the police reached the scene, one of the robbers fled the scene taking advantage of the poor light, while the other accused Sonu Jaiswal jumped off the roof and was nabbed after a chase, the official said.

The other accused identified as Ravi Yadav is on the run, he said.

The duo had recced of the shop a day before the break-in, and had kept a gas cutter, hammer and other equipment on the roof of the establishment, the official said.

The arrested accused had multiple cases to his name, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

