MP: Cops use force to disperse unruly people during Milad-un-Nabi procession in Dhar

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-10-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

(Eds: Updating copy with addtional details) Bhopal, Oct 19 (PT) The Madhya Pradesh police used batons to disperse people for allegedly violating guidelines and deviating from the permitted route during a procession held on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, in Dhar city.

The police have registered a case and identified 51 people involved in the ruckus during the procession, an official said.

Eyewitnesses claimed that mild force was used to disperse people after a dispute over the route, but the police have denied using lathi charge at the gathering.

''There was no incident of lathi charge as such. A route was fixed for the Milad-un-Nabi procession, but some disruptive people got involved and insisted on taking the traditional route. Such people were forced out and the procession was later taken out peacefully,'' Dhar's superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh said.

The people responsible for the incident (violating guidelines) will be identified and action will be taken against them after investigation, the official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Devendra Patidar said, “A case has been registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 147 (rioting) and hampering the government work of the IPC and provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for violation of coronavirus guidelines, deviating from the agreed route and disturbing the law-and-order situation.” Based on the CCTV footage from the area, the police have identified 51 people who were actively involved in the ruckus and engaged in a scuffle with the police and others, the official said. Three other cases have also been registered for small incidents of ruckus at other places, he added. According to eyewitnesses, the procession started from Gulmohar Colony and was scheduled to return to the same place after passing through various other areas in the city.

However, the procession turned towards Mohan Talkies area when it reached Old Nagar Palika, leading to a dispute between the police and a few people in the procession, they said.

After some people from the crowd sat on the road, the police used lathi charge briefly to disperse them, the eyewitnesses claimed, adding that the procession was later taken out from Hatwara, Rajwada and concluded at Muradpura.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

