Ukrainian parliament approves bill to strengthen central bank independence

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 20:17 IST
The Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday approved amendments to legislation to strengthen the independence of the central bank, which is a requirement for Kyiv to secure more loans from the International Monetary Fund under a $5 billion programme.

The new legislation removes a previous legal obligation for the central bank to support government economic policy, arguing that such an obligation contradicted the central bank's duty to safeguard the stability of the hryvnia currency and the banking system.

