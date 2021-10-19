Left Menu

25-30 trekkers rescued from Gangotri trek by SDRF

The team of trekkers had got stranded along the Gomukh trek on Monday when the road was blocked by boulders falling from the hills one kilometre ahead of Devgad following incessant rains, SDRF jawan Kuldip Singh said. The SDRF personnel reached the stranded trekkers after traversing a difficult terrain amid heavy rains and brought them to Gangotri, Singh said.

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 19-10-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 20:31 IST
Around 25 to 30 trekkers stranded in Gomukh Trek in Uttarakhand were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force personnel late on Monday night. The team of trekkers had got stranded along the Gomukh trek on Monday when the road was blocked by boulders falling from the hills one kilometre ahead of Devgad following incessant rains, SDRF jawan Kuldip Singh said. An SDRF team left for the spot after the Gangotri police post came to know of the incident late on Monday night. The SDRF personnel reached the stranded trekkers after traversing a difficult terrain amid heavy rains and brought them to Gangotri, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

