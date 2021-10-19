25-30 trekkers rescued from Gangotri trek by SDRF
The team of trekkers had got stranded along the Gomukh trek on Monday when the road was blocked by boulders falling from the hills one kilometre ahead of Devgad following incessant rains, SDRF jawan Kuldip Singh said. The SDRF personnel reached the stranded trekkers after traversing a difficult terrain amid heavy rains and brought them to Gangotri, Singh said.
- Country:
- India
Around 25 to 30 trekkers stranded in Gomukh Trek in Uttarakhand were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force personnel late on Monday night. The team of trekkers had got stranded along the Gomukh trek on Monday when the road was blocked by boulders falling from the hills one kilometre ahead of Devgad following incessant rains, SDRF jawan Kuldip Singh said. An SDRF team left for the spot after the Gangotri police post came to know of the incident late on Monday night. The SDRF personnel reached the stranded trekkers after traversing a difficult terrain amid heavy rains and brought them to Gangotri, Singh said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visits Kedarnath Temple
Uttarakhand govt expects tourism to recover to pre-COVID-19 level next year onwards
Congress workers from Uttarakhand to visit Lakhimpur Kheri in 1,000 vehicles, says Harish Rawat
PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand tomorrow to dedicate 35 PSA Oxygen Plants to nation
Ajay Bhatt welcomes Uttarakhand HC's move of lifting daily cap Char Dham Yatra pilgrims