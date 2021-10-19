Left Menu

No situation where Taliban would be allowed access to central bank reserves -Adeyemo

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo on Tuesday said he sees no situation where the Taliban, which took back power in Afghanistan in August, would be allowed to have access to central bank reserves, which are largely held in the United States.

"We believe that it's essential that we maintain our sanctions against the Taliban but at the same time find ways for legitimate humanitarian assistance to get to the Afghan people. That's exactly what we're doing," Adeyemo told the Senate Banking Committee.

