12 children engaged as labourers rescued; two held

Hyderabad, Oct 19 (PTI): A total of 12 children--six girls and six boys, who were allegedly trafficked from Chhattisgarh and Bihar and engaged in labour work here were rescued, police said on Tuesday.

A businessman, who engaged them in his unit manufacturing disposable thermocol plates along with a labour contractor, who allegedly trafficked these children were arrested, they said.

On receipt of credible information that children between the age of 15 to 17 years were detained and exploited for labour work in the unit at Ibrahimpatnam here, a police team raided the place and rescued 12 child labourers, a senior police official said.

All the children were trafficked by the accused persons, detained in sheds located within the premises of the company and exploited for labour work inhumanly in contravention to the labour laws, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

A case was registered.