Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Police release photos of suspects, appeal to people to co-operate

Uttar Pradesh police and Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday released photographs of some suspects involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

In an official note, the SIT appealed to the people "to give information about these suspects. Appropriate rewards will be given to those giving information."

Ten people, including Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni', have been arrested so far in connection with the case.Ashish Mishra is accused of mowing down farmers with his car. The police had served a notice to Mishra and summoned him for questioning. (ANI)

