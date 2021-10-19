Left Menu

FBI raids Russian oligarch Deripaska's home in Washington -NBC News

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 20:56 IST
FBI raids Russian oligarch Deripaska's home in Washington -NBC News
The FBI is conducting "law enforcement activity" at Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska's home in Washington, an NBC News reporter wrote in a post on Twitter on Tuesday, citing a spokesperson for the U.S. law enforcement agency.

NBC's Tom Winter said federal agents were outside the property and restricting access. Federal Bureau of Investigation representatives could not immediately be reached to comment on the report.

