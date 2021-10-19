FBI raids Russian oligarch Deripaska's home in Washington -NBC News
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 20:56 IST
The FBI is conducting "law enforcement activity" at Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska's home in Washington, an NBC News reporter wrote in a post on Twitter on Tuesday, citing a spokesperson for the U.S. law enforcement agency.
NBC's Tom Winter said federal agents were outside the property and restricting access. Federal Bureau of Investigation representatives could not immediately be reached to comment on the report.
