4 killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand

Four people including two women were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday, officials said.

Two members of a family were killed in Hartua village in Leslieganj police station area, while two women daily wage earners were struck by lightning at Gandhi village in Chainpur police station area when they were returning from work.

The bodies will be sent for post-mortem examination, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)