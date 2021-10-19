Left Menu

4 killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 19-10-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 21:01 IST
4 killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand
Four people including two women were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday, officials said.

Two members of a family were killed in Hartua village in Leslieganj police station area, while two women daily wage earners were struck by lightning at Gandhi village in Chainpur police station area when they were returning from work.

The bodies will be sent for post-mortem examination, they added.

