Crude bomb thrown at Kerala police team carrying out drug raid

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-10-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 21:06 IST
A joint team of police and narcotics cell officials, who carried out a drug raid on Tuesday on a four-member group holed up in a hotel at Karamana here, were in for a surprise when two of the accused threw a country made bomb at the raiding party and escaped.

No official was injured in the incident, an officer from Karamana Police Station, said.

The remaining two members -- one aged 22 years and the other 18 years -- were arrested by the team, he said.

Two air guns, one lighter shaped like a gun, two swords and a knife were the weapons recovered from their room, besides more than 5 kilograms of ganja, tablets of a narcotic substance and half a gram of MDMA, the officer said.

The arrested accused are being questioned to ascertain the whereabouts of the two who escaped, the police said. The raid was carried out on the basis of a tip that a gang was holed up in the hotel room for sale of drugs, it said.

As the raiding party entered the room, two of the four people present there threw a country made bomb at the officers and escaped by jumping off from the first floor balcony of the room, police said.

