Congress will come to power in Andhra, Telangana in 2023 assembly elections, says Veerappa Moily

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-10-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 21:07 IST
Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian National Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Tuesday asserted that the Congress party will come to power in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the upcoming 2023 assembly elections. Addressing an event on the occasion of Eid Milap, Moily said, "Rajiv Gandhi was a young leader not only in the country but also in the world. The Congress leader who gave the right to vote to the youth at the age of 18, sacrificed his life for the country. So, Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi should not be forgotten."

Moily praised the government of the former Prime Minister of India and said that he solved the problems of the Assam, Tripura and Tamil Nadu people when they were struggling with their problems. "When Assam, Tripura and Tamil Nadu were struggling with problems, Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi solved their problems. So, Congress will come to power in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the upcoming 2023 assembly elections," he said.

He said that many national leaders have sacrificed their lives to preserve the unity of the country. "We are again happy today because of the sacrifices of those noble national leaders," Moily added. Further, Moily stated that development, unity, peace, religious harmony were preserved when the Congress leader ruled the country. "To eradicate corruption, anti-corruption was also brought in India," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

