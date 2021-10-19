Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION: DEL50 UKD-2NDLD RAIN Incessant rain claims 23 more lives in U'khand, Nainital cut off from rest of state Dehradun/Nainital: Twenty-three more people were reported killed in Uttarakhand on Tuesday as houses collapsed due to incessant rain in various parts of the state, leaving many trapped under the debris.

DEL46 SINOINDIA-ARUNACHAL-LD COMMANDER Increasing activities by China in depth areas of eastern sector: Eastern Army Commander Rupa (Arunachal Pradesh): China has increased the intensity of military exercises and deployment of troops in its depth areas opposite the Arunachal Pradesh sector and India has correspondingly readied contingency plans to deal with any eventualities, Eastern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Manoj Pande said on Tuesday. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL56 JK-LD MIGRANTS Migrant workers fleeing Kashmir after terror killings throng railway stations, bus stands; Parties ask administration to step up security Jammu/Srinagar: Thousands of migrant workers who fled Kashmir along with their families queued up outside ticket counters at railway stations and bus stops in Jammu and Udhampur on Tuesday, while more were leaving the Valley as the targeted killing of non-locals by terrorists in recent weeks triggered a fresh exodus.

DEL39 DL-FARMERS-MEDIATION Centre should listen to 'right thinking people' in BJP: Farmer leaders on Guv Malik's offer of mediation New Delhi: With Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik offering to mediate between the agitating farmers and the Centre, farmer leaders said on Tuesday that they do need any mediation but the BJP government should listen to the ''right thinking people'' in the party and resume the dialogue, which is stalled since January.

DEL48 UP-POLLS-2NDLD PRIYANKA Congress decides to field 40 per cent women candidates in UP polls Lucknow: The Congress will give 40 per cents of its tickets to women candidates in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Tuesday.

BOM9 MH-VIRUS WAVE-GOVT Second wave of pandemic not receded yet, third wave feared post-Diwali: Maha health minister Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has not receded yet in the state but at the same time conditions are not favourable to immediately trigger the third wave.

CAL9 LD RAIN More rain in store for Odisha and Bengal; rivers in spate, landslide warning issued Bhubaneswar/Kolkata: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast more rainfall for Odisha and West Bengal, the two neighbouring states that have already been pounded by low pressure area-induced heavy showers over the past three days, throwing life out of gear in places.

BUSINESS: DEL42 BIZ-POWER-COAL Coal crisis: Number of power projects with less than 4-day coal stock dips to 58 New Delhi: The coal stock situation at thermal power projects has improved further as the number of non-pit head projects having less than four days of coal (supercritical stock) reduced to 58 on Monday from 69 a week ago, government data showed. DEL35 BIZ-LD ALL STOCKS Sensex snaps 7-day winning run on fag-end selloff; ITC sinks 6 pc Mumbai: Equity benchmarks closed with modest losses on Tuesday after a seven-session winning streak as investors opted to pocket some gains at record levels.

FOREIGN: FGN43 ISRAEL-JAISHANKAR-SPEAKER Jaishankar meets Israeli Parliament's Speaker; discusses common challenges, regional developments Jerusalem: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with Israeli Parliament Speaker Mickey Levy and the two leaders discussed at length the common challenges faced by the two countries like radicalisation, and took stock of the developments in the region. By Harinder Mishra FGN39 NEPAL-CHINA-BILATERAL-TIES China to donate two million additional COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal: Chinese Foreign Minister Kathmandu: Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi with a focus on further ramping up bilateral relations, including COVID-19 vaccine cooperation and border management among others. By Shirish B Pradhan.

