Woman stabbed to death allegedly by former boyfriend

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 21:15 IST
A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death multiple times allegedly by her former boyfriend early on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place on Matiala Road in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur area and the victim was identified as Dolly Babbar, they said.

It is suspected that Babbar was earlier in a relationship with the accused, Ankit Gaba, who had allegedly been forcing her to get back with him.

The victim, who worked as a freelancer with event management companies, left her home around 12 am Monday and told her family that she was going out to a friend's place.

Around 2 am, someone saw the woman with three men and called the police.

Police reached the spot and took the injured woman to a hospital where she was declared dead. A CCTV footage of the incident showed three men at the spot. One of them stabbed her multiple times.

Neighbours told police that it was Gaba who attacked her.

The woman's family has alleged that Gaba, who is the main accused, reached out to her several times but she was not interested so she turned down his proposals.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused in the case, police said.

