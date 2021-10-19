FBI raids Russian billionaire Deripaska's home in Washington -NBC News

The FBI is conducting "law enforcement activity" at Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska's home in Washington, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing a spokesperson for the U.S. law enforcement agency.

Federal agents were outside the property and restricting access, NBC reporter Tom Winter wrote in a post on Twitter. Representatives for the Federal Bureau of Investigation did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

Deripaska, an influential billionaire and an associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been blacklisted by the United States. Washington previously dropped sanctions against his two main companies, aluminum giant Rusal and its parent En+ Group. He had sued to have the sanctions lifted but his lawsuit was dismissed in June.

