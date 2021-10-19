Left Menu

Man commits suicide inside police station

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 19-10-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 21:28 IST
A 31-year-old man, who was arrested in an abetment to suicide case, allegedly took his own life inside a police station Tuesday, officials said.

Dilpreet Singh was arrested after his wife Paramjit Kaur committed suicide two days ago.

He was booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of a complaint filed by his wife's parents.

Singh's family said that he committed suicide as he was arrested on the basis of ''false'' statement.

Before ending his life, Singh wrote a suicide note on the wall of the lock up at the police station.

Police said Singh committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance.

A magisterial inquiry has been initiated in this regard, they said.

