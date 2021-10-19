Teenager drowns in sea off Odisha's Puri beach
A 16-year-old boy drowned due to strong currents in the Bay of Bengal off Odisha's Puri beach on Tuesday, police said.
The incident happened when Anupam Mondal, a resident of Howrah in West Bengal, was taking a bath at the sea beach along with five others, a police officer said.
They were swept away by strong currents in the sea, which was rough due to the full moon. Four of them were rescued, but Mondal drowned, he said.
In another incident, a man was swept away by strong currents in the sea, and a search is underway to recover the body.
