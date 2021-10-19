Firecrackers, stones thrown at police in Jabalpur

Police used lathi-charge and lobbed teargas shells after some persons threw firecrackers and stones at them in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Machhali Bazaar locality when people were gathering for prayers to mark Milad-un-Nabi, they said. “Police personnel were deployed in Machhali Bazaar as it is a sensitive area. They used lathi-charge and lobbed tear gas shells in self-defense after some persons threw firecrackers and stones at police,'' said Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna.

District collector Karmveer Sharma told reporters that the culprits have been identified and action will be taken. PTI COR ADU KRK KRK KRK

