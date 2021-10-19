Left Menu

Firecrackers, stones thrown at police in Jabalpur

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 19-10-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 21:53 IST
Police used lathi-charge and lobbed teargas shells after some persons threw firecrackers and stones at them in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Machhali Bazaar locality when people were gathering for prayers to mark Milad-un-Nabi, they said. “Police personnel were deployed in Machhali Bazaar as it is a sensitive area. They used lathi-charge and lobbed tear gas shells in self-defense after some persons threw firecrackers and stones at police,'' said Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna.

