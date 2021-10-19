Miscreants hack woman to death, sever her legs to take away anklets: Police

A 55-year-old woman was hacked to death in a rural area of Jaipur district on Tuesday with the unidentified assailants also severing her legs just to take away her silver anklets, police said.

The woman’s body lying in a pool of blood in a forested area of Khatepura village under the Jamwaramgarh police station was found by villagers in the afternoon, Circle Officer Lakhan Meena said.

The woman was identified as Geeta Devi of Khatepura village, he said, adding she had gone to the forest to graze cattle when she was attacked by miscreants.

The woman had also deep wounds on her head and neck, caused by some sharp-edged weapon with her severed legs lying near the body, he said.

He said the silver anklets that she had been wearing were apparently taken away by the killers.

The news of gruesome murder triggered an outrage in the state with BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena targeting the state government over the incident.

Meena said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi must take note of crimes occurring in Rajasthan too.

“Priyanka Gandhi, who is giving the slogan, Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon (I’m a girl who can fight), should look at this incident which happened in Jamwaramgarh in Jaipur today,” he said.

“Is she finding women unsafe only in Uttar Pradesh,” he asked.

“The shameful fact is that Rajasthan tops the country in crime against women and the chief minister is busy eulogizing you (Priyanka Gandhi) by ignoring women's safety,” he said.

