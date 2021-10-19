Left Menu

Miscreants hack woman to death, sever her legs to take away anklets: Police

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-10-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 22:00 IST
Miscreants hack woman to death, sever her legs to take away anklets: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old woman was hacked to death in a rural area of Jaipur district on Tuesday with the unidentified assailants also severing her legs just to take away her silver anklets, police said.

The woman’s body lying in a pool of blood in a forested area of Khatepura village under the Jamwaramgarh police station was found by villagers in the afternoon, Circle Officer Lakhan Meena said.

The woman was identified as Geeta Devi of Khatepura village, he said, adding she had gone to the forest to graze cattle when she was attacked by miscreants.

The woman had also deep wounds on her head and neck, caused by some sharp-edged weapon with her severed legs lying near the body, he said.

He said the silver anklets that she had been wearing were apparently taken away by the killers.

The news of gruesome murder triggered an outrage in the state with BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena targeting the state government over the incident.

Meena said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi must take note of crimes occurring in Rajasthan too.

“Priyanka Gandhi, who is giving the slogan, Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon (I’m a girl who can fight), should look at this incident which happened in Jamwaramgarh in Jaipur today,” he said.

“Is she finding women unsafe only in Uttar Pradesh,” he asked.

“The shameful fact is that Rajasthan tops the country in crime against women and the chief minister is busy eulogizing you (Priyanka Gandhi) by ignoring women's safety,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021