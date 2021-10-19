Left Menu

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 19-10-2021 22:05 IST
6-yr-old Assam girl found unconscious in toilet, doctors declare her dead in hosp
A six-year-old girl was found lying unconscious in a toilet of a stone crushing mill in central Assam's Nagaon district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The girl was taken to a local hospital, where the doctors declared that she was brought dead.

According to the officer, the girl's family members told the police that a local boy on Monday informed them that the six-year-old was lying on the floor of the toilet at Nijori village in Uluoni police station area.

Her family, on finding her, took her to their residence and later to the hospital.

After doctors declared that she was dead, the police sent her body to Nagaon civil hospital for post mortem and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Talking to mediapersons, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra said a probe is underway to unearth the cause of the girl's death. Based on CCTV footages available from the locality, analysis of forensic report and the post mortem findings, the police will take further steps in this connection, Mishra added.

