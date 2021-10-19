Left Menu

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Ayodhya

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 19-10-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 22:14 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Ayodhya
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Ayodhya on Tuesday on a two-day visit.

Bhagwat has visited the temple town to take part in the RSS physical training workshop to be held in Karsewak Puram, the VHP headquarter in Ayodhya.

On his arrival, Bhagwat was given a grand welcome at the local RSS office where he will be staying for two days.

The police have made tight security arrangements for the RSS chief during his stay here.

Bhagwat will also visit the famous Hanumangarhi Temple and Ram Janmabhoomi during his stay here.

He will also take stock of the progress in the construction of Lord Ram Temple and meet the members and office-bearers of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

