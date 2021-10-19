Left Menu

3 of family arrested for smuggling drugs in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-10-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 22:24 IST
Three members of a family were arrested for smuggling drugs and Rs 1.6 lakh recovered from them in Jammu district on Tuesday, officials said.

A police team stopped a man, his father and mother at a checkpoint near Chorli Kothey in Bishnah belt.

They signalled to stop for checking and instead of stopping, they tried to flee, which created suspicion among the police party, prompting them to chase and overpower them swiftly, police said.

On their search, 30 grams of heroin and cash worth Rs 1.6 lakh was recovered, they said. The three accused were identified as Sunny Kumar, his father Baldev Raj and mother Boli Devi of Kothey Chorli village, they said, adding a case was registered against them at a police station in Bishnah.

According to police, Kumar has been involved in 16 FIRs earlier and was evading the arrest.

Kumar and his father are “notorious” criminals and detained under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA).

