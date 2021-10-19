Chhattisgarh: 55 people from Durg stuck in Uttarakhand amid heavy rains

Left Menu

Fifty-five people from Durg in Chhattisgarh, including 44 women and four children, are stuck in Uttarakhand following heavy rainfall there, officials said on Tuesday.They have been accommodated in a school in Nainital and the local administration has arranged food and water for them, the officials added.Incessant rains have claimed 28 lives in the hill state with the Kumaon region being the worst hit.

PTI | Durg | Updated: 19-10-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 22:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Fifty-five people from Durg in Chhattisgarh, including 44 women and four children, are stuck in Uttarakhand following heavy rainfall there, officials said on Tuesday.

They have been accommodated in a school in Nainital and the local administration has arranged food and water for them, the officials added.

Incessant rains have claimed 28 lives in the hill state with the Kumaon region being the worst hit. Nainital remains cut off from rest of the state.

''Fifty five people, including 44 women and four children, from an aerobic class in Sector-10 of Bhilai town had gone on a tour of Nainital last week. They are stranded there following heavy rains and landslides,'' said Durg Additional Collector Nupur Rashi Panna.

''We are in constant touch with the administration in Nainital. All 55 people have been accommodated in a school Kainchi Dham where food and water has been arranged,'' she added.

Meanwhile, an official statement from the state government said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed the chief secretary and Durg collector to coordinate with the administration in Uttarakhand to ensure safe return of the stranded people from Durg.

Durg BJP MP Vijay Baghel said he had contacted public representatives in Nainital and had asked them to take care of the stranded people from Chhattisgarh and ensure their safe return.

